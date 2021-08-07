Logan Mwangi: Balloons released for five-year-old found dead in Welsh river

Logan Mwangi: Balloons released for five-year-old found dead in Welsh river
Tributes left near Pandy Park in Sarn (PA)
Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 19:55
PA Reporters

Locals in South Wales have released balloons in memory of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river.

More than 100 people gathered near Pandy Park in Sarn, near Bridgend, close to where the body of Logan Mwangi was discovered last weekend.

Members of the community laid teddy bears and messages in memory of the youngster, while balloons and bubbles were released in to the air at midday.

Locals release balloons near Pandy Park (PA)

“One note left among the tributes read: “Thinking of all family and friends at this tragic time. Sleep peacefully beautiful boy.”

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, appeared before Newport Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Tributes have been left for the five-year-old (PA)

A hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon heard Logan had suffered injuries before his death.

These allegedly included a torn liver, internal injury to the back of his head, and a broken collarbone.

The three defendants will next appear before Newport Crown Court on November 12.

bridgendplace: ukplace: wales
Latest

