Johnson was not side-by-side with staff member who tested positive for Covid – No 10

Boris Johnson was claimed to have come into contact with a Covid-positive member of staff during his trip to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 17:14
David Lynch, PA Parliamentary Reporter

Downing Street has denied the British Prime Minister has come into contact with a staff member who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Guardian reported on Friday that a Number 10 civil servant taking part in Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland had to isolate after testing positive.

The newspaper also said the two were “side-by-side” on several occasions, yet Boris Johnson is not isolating.

Boris Johnson meets wind farm project investors in Fraserburgh during his visit to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with Covid guidance.

“The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

According to The Guardian, the staff member isolated in Scotland after testing positive and “all those identified as close contacts were told to do the same”.

Everyone who is fully vaccinated must currently take part in quarantine if contacted by NHS test and trace.

The rules regarding quarantine change on August 16, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to avoid isolation.

In July, Mr Johnson and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak both had to isolate for 10 days, after coming into close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who became infected with Covid.

Initially, the PM and Mr Sunak had tried to avoid isolation by claiming they would take part in a daily testing pilot scheme instead.

However, they both U-turned and decided to spend the 10-day isolation period at home after public pressure.

Mr Johnson spent his period of self-isolation at Chequers, taking part in Prime Minister’s Questions in the final week before parliamentary summer recess via a live video link.

Johnson’s comments on Thatcher pit closures 'crass' and 'deeply insensitive'

