Knifeman arrested after stabbing 10 passengers on Tokyo commuter train

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were panicking and rushing out of the carriages
Rescuers prepare stretchers at Soshigaya Okura Station. Picture: Kyodo News via AP

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 16:43
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A man with a knife has been arrested after stabbing at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo.

NHK public television reported that one passenger was seriously injured.

It said the suspect left the knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo where the Olympics Games will close on Sunday.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals while the 10th was able to walk away.

Policemen stand guard as ticket gates were sealed off at Soshigaya Okura Station (Kyodo News via AP)

All of those injured were conscious, officials said.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were panicking and rushing out of the carriages.

Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and passengers carrying towels.

NHK said the suspect walked into a convenience store and said he was tired of running away, and the store manager called police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt.

It said the suspect is in his 20s.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway.

