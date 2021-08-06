Caribbean island’s PM in hospital after being hit by rock at protest

Caribbean island’s PM in hospital after being hit by rock at protest
St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was injured (Kevin Hagen/AP)
Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 13:39
Associated Press Reporter

The prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been treated in hospital after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest led by nurses and other emergency workers on the eastern Caribbean island.

Ralph Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover, according to a statement from his office.

However, the prime minister will be flown to Barbados for further medical treatment including an MRI scan, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves told Parliament.

This development in Caribbean politics is reprehensible

Ronald Sanders

Authorities said Mr Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of about 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire.

“Such an act is to be unequivocally condemned,” his office said.

The attack was criticized by others including Ronald Sanders, ambassador to the Organisation of American States.

“This development in Caribbean politics is reprehensible,” he said.

Local media quoted Senator Julian Francis saying that a woman had been arrested.

The protest was organised by unions representing nurses, police and other workers who claimed that the government planned to mandate vaccines for certain employees.

Mr Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.

More in this section

Germany Floods German prosecutors investigate two officials over deadly floods
Afghanistan Afghan government’s media director shot dead by the Taliban
UK bird at-risk report Plastic found in thousands of seabird nests across Europe
protestplace: international
Meng Wanzhou legal action

Huawei’s revenue slumps as smartphone sales hit by US sanctions

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 16
  • 21
  • 32
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices