Several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State, although the government most often holds the Taliban responsible
Afghan government’s media director shot dead by the Taliban

Afghan women and children travel in a motorcycle cart to escape fighting between Taliban and Afghan security force. Picture: Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 12:23
Associated Press Reporter

The Taliban has shot dead the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre in the latest attack on journalists and human rights activists in recent months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the groups’ fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government’s press operations for the local and foreign media.

In a statement, Mujahid said that Mr Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished to his deeds”.

Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

A mortar shell hole is seen in a shipping container (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State, although the government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and Nato troops complete their pullout from the country.

The Taliban are trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.

The killing of Mr Menapal occurred as weekly Friday prayers were being said, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Said Hamid Rushan said.

On Tuesday, a Taliban bombing attack targeting Afghanistan’s acting defence minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20 in a heavily guarded upmarket neighbourhood of Kabul. The deputy minister was unharmed.

The blast was followed by a gun battle that left four militants dead. The Taliban said it was to avenge its fighters killed during government offensives in rural provinces.

