Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress

Lisa Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988
Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress
Lisa Banes (AP)
Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 09:10
AP Reporters

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in New York City almost two months ago.

Brian Boyd was arrested on Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to stop for a pedestrian, New York City police said.

Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in early June while she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Juilliard School.

She was taken to a hospital where she died on July 14 aged 65.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters Of Sex and NCIS.

More in this section

Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
China criticises US offer of safe haven for Hong Kong residents China criticises US offer of safe haven for Hong Kong residents
Joe Biden Visitors from Hong Kong can have refuge in US for 18 months, says Biden
banesdigitalplace: international
Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress

Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 16
  • 21
  • 32
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices