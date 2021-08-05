‘Santa’ convicted of sex attacks avoids jail

‘Santa’ convicted of sex attacks avoids jail

Undated handout photo issued by Northumbria Police of Raymond Finn, 71, who has been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, on three counts of sexual assault. Picture: PA Wire

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 16:08
Tom Wilkinson, PA

A Santa impersonator who sexually assaulted two women while he was working has avoided jail.

Raymond Finn, 71, preyed on his adult victims while he was dressed as Father Christmas in December 2018, Northumbria Police said.

When the two women complained, Finn was immediately dismissed from the job and he was reported to police.

An investigation was launched and he went on trial in May, charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Newcastle Crown Court was told Finn had “smacked the bum” of one victim and pushed his groin into her.

He then tried to pull his body against a second victim. 

Police said he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Outside court, Detective Constable Frank Cox, who led the investigation, said: “Finn is a predator who thought it was acceptable to sexually touch women without their consent.

“It is simply not acceptable and we will take action to put such offenders before the courts. 

“At no point has Finn shown any remorse for what he has done. 

“But with thanks to the victims for speaking out, he has been convicted of his actions.”

Finn, of Brentwood Avenue, Newbiggin by the Sea, Northumberland, was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of seven years. 

Read More

Police allege Hillsong Church founder concealed child sex abuse

More in this section

Spring weather Apr 24th 2021 Swimmers evacuated at Dorset beach due to ‘large marine animal’
Fire rages anew near Athens as evacuations continue in southern Greece Fire rages anew near Athens as evacuations continue in southern Greece
Andrew Cuomo given deadline in impeachment probe Andrew Cuomo given deadline in impeachment probe
santaplace: ukplace: north east
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya,

Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 16
  • 21
  • 32
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices