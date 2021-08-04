Lightning strikes kill 16 on way to wedding party in Bangladesh

People gather around bodies of victims after lightning killed more than a dozen people in Bangladesh (Md Jahangir Alom/AP)
Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 17:11
Associated Press Reporter

Lightning killed at least 16 people who were travelling to a wedding party in western Bangladesh and injured several others, including the groom, an official said..

Local government official Sakib Al-Rabby said the bride was not with the group when the incident occurred on Wednesday in Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district.

He said the group had just left their boat to take refuge because of the thunderstorm when they were struck.

The area is about 150 miles north-west of Dhaka.

The annual monsoon is currently under way in Bangladesh. Each year more than 200 people, mostly farmers in their fields, are killed by lightning.

Experts say worsening air pollution and global warming are contributing to an increase in the frequency of lightning strikes in the country.

