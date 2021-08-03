‘Potential hijack’ blamed as four ships in Gulf of Oman lose control of steering

‘Potential hijack’ blamed as four ships in Gulf of Oman lose control of steering
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 17:24
Isabel Debre and Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

At least four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates have broadcast warnings that they have lost control of their steering under unclear circumstances as authorities reported “an incident” was under way in the area.

It was not immediately clear what was happening off the coast of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, but a Royal Navy group said there had been a “potential hijack”.

The vessels — oil tankers called Queen Ematha, the Golden Brilliant, Jag Pooja and Abyss — reported through their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command”, according to MarineTraffic.com.

That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organisation had warned ships that “an incident” was under way, and hours later said it was a “potential hijack”.

An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, was flying over the area where the ships were, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

The event comes days after a drone struck an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members, including one Briton.

The West blamed Iran for the attack, which marked the first known assault to have killed civilians in the years-long shadow war targeting commercial vessels in the region.

Iran denied any role in the incident, although Tehran and its allied militias have used similar “suicide” drones in attacks previously.

Israel, the US and the UK vowed a “collective response” to the attack, without elaborating.

More in this section

Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop
Harry Charles Horses ‘spooked by sumo statue’ at Olympic equestrian arena
Turkish president faces mounting criticism over deadly wildfires Turkish president faces mounting criticism over deadly wildfires
shipsplace: international
‘Potential hijack’ blamed as four ships in Gulf of Oman lose control of steering

Powerful explosion rocks upscale neighbourhood of Afghan capital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 31, 2021

  • 8
  • 11
  • 29
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices