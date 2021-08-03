Increased screen time, less time outdoors during pandemic linked to rise in short-sightedness in children

Researchers also found a sharp rise in the amount of screen time and less time spent playing outdoors.
Increased screen time, less time outdoors during pandemic linked to rise in short-sightedness in children

The eyes of 1,793 children were studied and information gathered on their behaviours during the pandemic.

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 07:22
Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

Increased screen time and less time spent outdoors during the pandemic may have led to a rise in short-sightedness among children in Hong Kong, a study suggests.

A new study, published in the British Journal Of Ophthalmology, examined incidence of myopia among children in Hong Kong aged six to eight.

Two separate groups of children were included in the analysis, a group recruited at the start of the pandemic and a group who were already participating in a separate study before the pandemic.

The eyes of 1,793 children were studied and information gathered on their behaviours during the pandemic.

The authors found that, after a period of follow up, there was a higher incidence of short-sightedness among those in the group recruited at the start of the pandemic, compared to those examined previously, 19% compared to 13%.

The results serve to warn eye care professionals, policy makers, educators and parents, that collective efforts are needed to prevent childhood myopia, researchers said 
The results serve to warn eye care professionals, policy makers, educators and parents, that collective efforts are needed to prevent childhood myopia, researchers said 

They also found a sharp rise in the amount of screen time and less time spent playing outdoors.

“Another alarming finding from our report is the significant changes in children’s lifestyle during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 68% decreased outdoor time and 2.8-fold increased screen time,” the authors wrote.

“Evidence suggests that when children are out of school, they are physically less active and have much longer screen time, and of all the environmental risk factors that have been studied, increased outdoor time has been consistently shown to have a protective role against the development of myopia.” 

The authors, from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, concluded: “We showed a potential increase in myopia incidence among schoolchildren in Hong Kong during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was also a significant decrease in outdoor time and increase in near work time in 6–8-year-old school children.

“Our results serve to warn eye care professionals, and also policy makers, educators and parents, that collective efforts are needed to prevent childhood myopia, a potential public health crisis as a result of Covid-19.” 

Commenting on the study, Oliver Braddick, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Oxford, said: “The Covid pandemic provided an interesting opportunity to examine whether the imposed changes in lifestyle changed the development of eyesight in primary-age children.

“It’s unfortunate, however that this study could not make the most direct comparison between development of myopia in the pre-Covid and Covid-period cohorts, since the two groups were followed up over different intervals of time.

“However, there is other evidence from a study in Sydney in 2013 that outdoor activity in daylight has a protective effect against children developing short-sightedness, which is consistent with the findings of this study," Mr Braddick said.

“It should be noted that this study was carried out in an urbanised East Asian population, among whom myopia levels are generally higher than in groups of European ancestry.”

More in this section

Capitol Breach-Investigation Officer who responded to US Capitol attack is third to die by suicide
Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid lockdowns in Australian cities Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid lockdowns in Australian cities
Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules
#covid-19
Russia Belarus

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 31, 2021

  • 8
  • 11
  • 29
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices