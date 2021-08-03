Jack Grealish’s girlfriend says she received '200 death threats a day’ during Euro 2020

The girlfriend of England footballer Jack Grealish has said she was sent 200 death threats a day as she faced a barrage of abuse on social media during Euro 2020.

Sasha Attwood said social media is “toxic” and revealed many of the horrendous comments were coming from teenage girls as young as 13 and 14.

Ms Atwood, who made the comments in a video on her YouTube channel, said she keeps things private and off social media “because people are mean”.

In the video, Ms Attwood said: “I was receiving, like, 200 death threats a day. I’m not even exaggerating when I say that.

“So many messages, every single day, and I still get them now, all day every day: ‘I hope you die’, ‘I hope you get cancer and die’, ‘I hope your whole family die’, ‘I hope the next time when you’re in the car you crash it and die’, ‘I hope after Wembley you die’.

Jack Grealish (Richard Heathcote/PA)

“I never realised how bad it actually was, and the scary thing is it’s young girls.

“I’d go on these girls’ accounts who have sent me stuff and they’re literally like 13, 14.

“I try and put it down to age, but then I think I was never like that at that age. I never sent a message like that.

Ms Atwood said "it’s really sad" that "these generations are growing up thinking that it’s OK to say things like that.”