Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault

Dizzee Rascal is set to appear in court in September charged with assault (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 21:40
Catherine Wylie, PA

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault.

The alleged incident took place at a residential address in Streatham, south London, on June 8, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said a woman reported minor injuries.

Dizzee Rascal arriving at the 2020 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 3.

In a statement, the Met said: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on June 8.

“Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.

“Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 3.”

According to his website, Dizzee is performing at South Facing Festival 2021, Crystal Palace Park and Lydiard Park on dates in August.

Brexit and Covid have created the perfect moment for the politics of crackdown

READ NOW

