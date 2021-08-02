Tigers at Indonesian zoo recovering from coronavirus

Tigers at Indonesian zoo recovering from coronavirus
A sumatran tiger who contracting Covid-19 looks out from a cage at the Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta (Jakarta Provincial Government/AP)
Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 10:42
Edna Tarigan, Associated Press

Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with Covid-19.

Nine-year-old Tino became ill with shortness of breath, sneezing, and a runny nose on July 9.

He also lost his appetite.

Two days later, 12-year-old Hari was showing the same symptoms.

Swabs were taken and results came back positive for Covid-19, Suzi Marsitawati from the Jakarta Parks and Forestry Agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The tigers were immediately treated with antibiotics, antihistamines, anti-inflammatory drugs and multivitamins.

Two tigers were infected (Jakarta provincial government/AP)

They were getting better after 10-12 days, and have now recovered under close observation at Jakarta’s Ragunan Zoo.

“Their condition is good now.

“Their appetite has returned and they’re being active,” Ms Marsitawati said.

Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies and are under increasing pressure as their jungle habitat shrinks.

Ms Marsitawati said the Jakarta government is trying to find out how the tigers were infected, because the zoo has been closed as part of coronavirus restrictions.

There was no infection among the caretakers and other zoo staff, she said.

Indonesia has become Asia’s hot spot with a record number of coronavirus cases in the region.

More in this section

Malaysian politicians stage protest over parliament closure Malaysian politicians stage protest over parliament closure
Tourists evacuated from Pescara as Italy records more than 800 wildfires Tourists evacuated from Pescara as Italy records more than 800 wildfires
Man dies after being detained by Berlin police during anti-restrictions demo Man dies after being detained by Berlin police during anti-restrictions demo
coronavirustigersplace: international
Tigers at Indonesian zoo recovering from coronavirus

Belarus sprinter 'safe' after airport stand-off, Japanese officials say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 31, 2021

  • 8
  • 11
  • 29
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices