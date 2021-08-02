Inquest into death of terrorist on London street to begin 

The inquest is expected to examine Amman’s background, his time in prison, his movements in the days between release and the atrocity, and police surveillance
Inquest into death of terrorist on London street to begin 

Police activity at the scene following the terror attack (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 07:02
Ryan Hooper and Mike Bedigan, PA

The full jury inquest into the death of terrorist Sudesh Amman on a south London street is due to begin.

The 20-year-old was shot by two police marksmen after he stole a 20cm knife from a shop in Streatham High Road on Sunday February 2 2020 and stabbed two bystanders while wearing a fake suicide vest.

Both his victims survived.

Police conduct a fingertip search following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (Aaron Chown/PA)

Amman, originally of Harrow, north-west London, had been under surveillance following his release from HMP Belmarsh 10 days earlier.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to six counts of possessing documents containing terrorist information and seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications in November 2018.

He was released in January 2020, two-thirds of the way through his three-year and four-month sentence.

Sudesh Amman stabbed two people on Streatham High Road in February 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His inquest, held before a jury at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, is listed to last up to three weeks.

It is expected to examine Amman’s background, his time in prison, his movements in the days between release and the atrocity, and police surveillance.

A post-mortem examination previously recorded the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage and gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen.

More in this section

Square agrees to £21 billion deal for buy now, pay later firm Afterpay Square agrees to £21 billion deal for buy now, pay later firm Afterpay
Samaritans call figures Samaritans introduce new safeguarding measures amid reports of volunteers meeting vulnerable callers for sex
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya File Photo Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo after being taken to airport against her wishes
streathamplace: ukplace: london
Anthony Wong Yiu-ming

Hong Kong pop singer and activist arrested on corruption charge

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 31, 2021

  • 8
  • 11
  • 29
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices