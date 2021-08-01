Rapper DuBaby cut from Lollapalooza line-up over homophobic remarks

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 19:20
Rapper DaBaby was cut from the closing line-up of the Lollapalooza festival on Sunday following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9pm instead.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” organisers wrote. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks that DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who were not gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their phone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks”.

DaBaby’s representatives did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment. A person who answered the phone on Sunday at his label, South Coast Music Group, and did not give his name said: “No comment.”

The North Carolina rapper’s song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.

