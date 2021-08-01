Teenage girl dies after ‘domestic disturbance’ at holiday park in Wales

A 19-year-old man was arrested and in custody in St Asaph, the spokesman said
Police appealed to anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward (Yui Mok/PA)
Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 14:36
Eleanor Barlow and Isobel Frodsham, PA

A 15-year-old girl has died after a “domestic disturbance” at a holiday park in North Wales, police have said.

Officers were called to Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “North Wales Police can confirm that we attended the report of a domestic disturbance at the location where sadly a 15-year-old female has died.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested and in custody in St Asaph, the spokesman said.

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “This is a tragic but isolated incident and there are no risks to members of the public.

“We would like to thank the staff and management of Ty Mawr and members of the public both locally and those holidaying, for their support whilst we carry out investigations.

“Our thoughts are with the family who are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

“We urge anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

The police did not give details on how the girl died or what the man was arrested on suspicion of.

Images posted from the scene on Saturday showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan had been taped off by detectives.

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, said: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

“Ty Mawr is a 100-acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidaymakers every year. This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”

