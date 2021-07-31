Brisbane face 'hard and fast' snap lockdown following six confirmed Covid-19 cases

A "hard and fast" three-day lockdown has kicked off in Brisbane, Austrailia, as six new cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Queensland capital.

Australia's third-largest city, which has a large Irish community, and several other parts of the Queensland area will be placed under stay-at-home orders from today for three days, state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

"The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move quickly, to be fast and to be strong," Mr Miles said.

Of the six new cases detected, one new case was locally acquired and is currently under investigation by contact tracers.

Another case was overseas acquired and detected in hotel quarantine.

Saturday 31 July – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



6 new locally acquired cases.



1 new overseas acquired case.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/wgyc7BPR3F — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 31, 2021

As of 4pm this afternoon Brisbane time, millions of residents in the affected areas can only leave home for four reasons as contact tracers work to stem the outbreak.

Those reasons include:

Buying essential goods such as food and medicine

Work if you can’t work from home. No school, except for those children of essential workers

Exercise within 10km from home with your household group and/or one other person

Healthcare, including getting a Covid-19 vaccination or providing help, care, or support

“Hospitality – pubs, clubs, cafes – will be restricted to takeaway only,” Mr Miles said.

“Cinemas, entertainment venues, hairdressers, gyms, places of worship will all be closed.

Mr Miles urged residents to "please go home" immediately and not rush to supermarkets as doing so could spread the virus.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted “the restrictions are hard but necessary to keep Queensland safe.”

Queensland, together we will get through this 💪

Stay home and stay safe SEQ. pic.twitter.com/lWBSwjLZM8 — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 31, 2021

Brisbane's snap lockdown comes as Australia's largest city of Sydney and its surroundings completed a fifth week of lockdown, as authorities struggle to stop the spread of a Delta variant outbreak there.

"We cannot afford to be complacent just because we have done so well so far.

"We all have to comply with these restrictions," Mr Miles said.

Sydney recorded 210 new local cases today, slightly down from the record number reached earlier in the week.