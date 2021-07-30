Pink lagoon has Argentine environmentalists seeing red

Pink lagoon has Argentine environmentalists seeing red
The waters of the Corfo lagoon are pink in Trelew, Chubut province, Argentina (Daniel Feldman/AP)
Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 19:49
Almudena Calatrava and Leo Lavalle, Associated Press

A bright pink lagoon is setting off red alarms for environmentalists in southern Argentina.

The pond is one of several located about 20 miles from the city of Trelew used by local industries for releasing chemicals or treated water.

Pablo Lada, a member of the SocioEnvironmental Assemblies of Chubut province, called for an independent analysis to determine what is to blame.

An aerial view of Corfo lagoon, which has turned a striking shade of pink (Daniel Feldman/AP)

Mr Landa said the water had taken on a rosy hue before, but “now it is striking; it is an intense pink”.

He said specialists suspect it is caused by sodium sulphite, used to help preserve shellfish.

Provincial officials have said they expect the colour to disappear in a few days.

Some local media have blamed a consortium from the regional capital Rawson, suggesting it dumped chemicals there because neighbours closer had complained about the smell.

A dead bush sticks out of the water near the shore of Corfo lagoon (Daniel Feldman)

But Adriana Sanz, in charge of water treatment for the Rawson Ambiental company, denied that and suggested it was part of a campaign by an unspecified rival company to damage Rawson’s reputation.

She said her company uses a separate pond about half a mile away for its discharges of treated water and that the one that turned pink is used by the Trelew Industrial Park.

More in this section

Greece orders extra fire patrols amid heatwave as temperatures set to reach 42C Greece orders extra fire patrols amid heatwave as temperatures set to reach 42C
Chris Whitty harassment court case Behaviour of man who accosted England's chief medical officer ‘shocking and disgraceful’
Coronavirus - Tue May 19, 2020 Perspex screens may increase Covid-19 transmission risk if wrongly positioned
lagoonplace: international
Stonehenge road project

Campaigners win High Court victory over Stonehenge tunnel project

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 30
  • 32
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices