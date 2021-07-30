Greta Thunberg criticises Science Museum over reported Shell ‘gagging clause’

Culture Unstained said the agreement between the two parties was “problematic”.
Greta Thunberg criticises Science Museum over reported Shell ‘gagging clause’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised the Science Museum in London over sponsorship from the oil giant Shell. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 07:27
Mike Bedigan, PA

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised the Science Museum following reports it signed a “gagging clause” with oil giant Shell over sponsorship of one of its exhibitions.

Sections of a contract between the London museum and Shell, published online by campaign group Culture Unstained, appeared to show an agreement “not to damage the goodwill and reputation” of the company.

Shell’s sponsorship of the Our Future Planet exhibition – featuring carbon capture and storage technologies and nature-based solutions to the climate crisis – was previously criticised by environmental activists.

Culture Unstained said the agreement between the two parties was “problematic”.

Shell’s sponsorship of the Our Future Planet exhibition was previously criticised by environmental activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“The official contract with Shell reveals how the museum effectively signed up to a ‘gagging clause’ that prevents it from making ‘any statement’ that could be seen as damaging Shell’s reputation,” it said.

“This clause might be regarded as standard by the Science Museum Group (SMG) but, in this setting, it is hugely problematic.”

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, the 18-year-old Nobel peace prize nominee said: “The ‘Science’ Museum just killed irony (and their own reputation).”

But the Science Museum said it “entirely reject(s) the unsubstantiated claim” that its curators were influenced by external sources.

Jonathan Newby, acting director and chief executive at the Science Museum Group, said: “At all times the Science Museum retains editorial control of the content within our exhibitions and galleries.

“We entirely reject the unsubstantiated claim that our curators were in any way inhibited in carrying out their vital role in an expert, independent and thorough manner.”

A Shell spokesperson said: “We fully respect the museum’s independence. That’s why its exhibition on carbon capture matters and why we supported it.

“Debate and discussion – among anyone who sees it – are essential.”

Ms Thunberg has previously used social media to respond to world leaders and their attitudes towards the environment and herself.

Following remarks made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April – in which he said climate action was not an “expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging” – the teenager changed her Twitter bio to “bunny hugger”.

After being told to “chill” and go to “a good old fashioned movie with a friend” by former US president Donald Trump, she changed the bio to “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend”.

Read More

Stephen Donnelly warns parents to ignore 'dangerous' social media advice on vaccines

More in this section

Joe Biden Biden pushes federal workers to get vaccinated
Vatican-McCarrick Defrocked US cardinal charged with sexually abusing teenage boy in 1974
Cold snap sparks rare sight of snowmen and snowballs in Brazil Cold snap sparks rare sight of snowmen and snowballs in Brazil
sciencemuseumplace: ukplace: london
Joe Biden

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for US government workers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 30
  • 32
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices