Social media accounts of extremist preacher suspended

Twitter said the extremist’s account had been “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules” of its violent organisations policy
Social media accounts of extremist preacher suspended

It comes after a ban on the extremist taking part in public speaking was recently lifted 

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 18:17
PA Reporters

Social media accounts belonging to extremist preacher Anjem Choudary have been suspended mere weeks after a wider public speaking ban was lifted.

Twitter said the extremist’s account had been “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules” of its violent organisations policy.

Choudary, from Ilford in east London, said his Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday, before Facebook followed suit on Thursday.

Facebook has been approached for comment but is yet to confirm the ban.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The extremist was jailed five years ago after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State terror group, and he left Belmarsh high-security jail on licence in 2018.

He was freed automatically half-way through a five-and-a-half year sentence.

A string of more than 20 strict licence conditions which Choudary has been subject to since his release expired on July 18.

As well as being prohibited from speaking in public, his internet and mobile phone use was restricted and he was banned from being in contact with people who may be suspected of extremist-related offences without prior approval.

He had to wear an electronic tag and abide by a night-time curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and stay within a set area, as well as adhere to other standard requirements, like having regular meetings with probation officers.

Read More

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

More in this section

Portugal begins easing Covid restrictions and sets sights on ‘total freedom’ Portugal begins easing Covid restrictions and sets sights on ‘total freedom’
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 19, 2021 Vaccines estimated to have prevented 60,000 Covid-19 deaths in England
Inquiry into Malta journalist’s death blames state Inquiry into Malta journalist’s death blames state
choudaryplace: ukplace: london
Social media accounts of extremist preacher suspended

Israel to offer coronavirus booster jab to over-60s

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 30
  • 32
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices