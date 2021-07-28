Man arrested on suspicion of 1999 murder of English teen

Suffolk Police reopened their investigation in 2019 after receiving fresh witness information
Victoria Hall was found dead five days after going missing on her way home from a Suffolk nightclub in September 1999 (Suffolk Constabulary/PA)

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 14:57
Sam Russell, PA

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on her way home from a nightclub in 1999.

The naked body of Victoria Hall was found in a ditch on September 24 1999, five days after she was last seen alive.

Suffolk Police reopened their investigation in 2019 after receiving fresh witness information, which they would not expand upon.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary, left home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

A police officer places flowers near the spot in Creeting St Peter, where the body of Victoria Hall was discovered (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The girls left the club at around 1am the following morning and parted ways at around 2.20am, yards from Victoria’s home.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Her parents awoke in the morning to discover their daughter had not returned home and a missing persons inquiry was launched.

Her body was found five days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles (40km) from where she was last seen.

None of her clothing or possessions have ever been found.

Suffolk Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder in connection with the inquiry.

He has been taken into police custody, where he remains for questioning.

He is not someone who has previously been arrested as part of the inquiry, the force said.

No details were given about his age or where he was arrested.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the Major Investigation Team.

Call the incident room directly on either 0800 092 0410 or 020 7158 0124.

These lines will be open until 10pm on Thursday, and thereafter, people are asked to call 01473 782059 and quote Operation Avon.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

