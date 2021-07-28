Tokyo sets another virus record days after Olympics begin

Tokyo is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases (Koji Sasahara/AP)
Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 09:34
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

Tokyo has reported 3,177 new coronavirus cases, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time days after the start of the Olympics.

The new cases on Wednesday exceeded the earlier record of 2,848 set the previous day and bring the total for the Japanese capital to 206,745 since the pandemic began early last year.

Tokyo has been under a fourth state of emergency since July 12 ahead of the Olympics, which began last Friday despite widespread public opposition and concern that they could further worsen the outbreak.

Experts say Tokyo’s surge is being propelled by the new, more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

coronavirustokyoplace: international
