Gunman killed after party-goers fight back with landscaping bricks
(John Walton/PA)
Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 21:57
Associated Press reporters

A man who opened fire at a backyard party in Texas, killing one person and injuring three, has died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him, authorities said.

Fort Worth police said the gunman, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said the attacker attended the small backyard gathering at a home but became upset and left. He then returned and began arguing with other party-goers before shooting and injuring one person, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

As party-goers gave chase, the gunman turned and fired at them.

They started throwing bricks at him, police said. At some point the gunman either fell or was taken down to the ground but continued to fire.

Three people were shot during the chase. One was killed while two were injured and are expected to survive, police said.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate, and the handgun believed to have been used by the gunman was recovered.

Latest

