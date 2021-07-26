Typhoon leaves roads waterlogged in Shanghai

Typhoon leaves roads waterlogged in Shanghai
A woman carrying an umbrella braces against the wind and rain as Typhoon In-fa sweeps through Shanghai (AP)
Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 08:43
AP Reporters

A typhoon has blown heavy rain across the Shanghai region, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China.

Flights and trains were cancelled and many offices were closed in Shanghai, including the US consulate.

Nurseries, parks and the famous riverfront Bund also closed. Tens of thousands of people have moved to shelters and others have been told not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

Local authorities said the winds have felled some 30,000 trees, 268 billboards and shop signs. Power cuts have affected 110,000 users with 12,700 households still without electricity.

A municipal worker clears a blockage in a roadside drain as Typhoon In-fa sweeps through Shanghai (AP)

Subway services in Shanghai were partially suspended to guard against possible flooding.

By noon, Typhoon In-fa was centred about 37 miles to Shanghai’s south-west, packing sustained winds of about 62 miles per hour.

It made its first landfall on Sunday in Zhejiang province just south of Shanghai, then moved north across Hangzhou Bay before hitting land again on Shanghai’s southern edge.

In Zhejiang, more than 1.5 million people have been transferred to safety, according to the provincial government.

A passenger sits on her luggage watching passenger airplanes parked on the tarmac after all flights were canceled at Pudong International Airport (AP)

Officials warned of possible mountain torrents in 23 districts and counties. A less severe alert was issued in neighbouring Jiangsu province, where nearly 10,000 people were evacuated to safety.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, although losses to agriculture are expected to be heavy. The typhoon had earlier dumped rain on Taiwan.

In central China, rescue work was continuing and supplies were being trucked to the city of Zhengzhou after flooding that killed at least 63 people, including 12 in the city’s subway station.

In-fa is expected to move north-north-westerly further inland, weakening steadily as it goes.

More in this section

Tunisian president sacks prime minister following protests Tunisian president sacks prime minister following protests
Virus Outbreak Congress Fauci says US going in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
Wendy Sherman China blames US for ‘stalemate’ in relations as talks begin
typhoonplace: international
Afghanistan Army Special Forces

Afghanistan conflict’s toll on women and children revealed in UN report

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 12
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 44
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices