Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault

Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 07:33
PA Reporters

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley throughout his 15-year career (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was charged on Sunday after being arrested on June 2 and bailed pending further inquiries.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.

Barton played for a number of teams throughout his 15-year career, including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Congress Fauci says US going in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus
Wendy Sherman China blames US for ‘stalemate’ in relations as talks begin
New Zealand to accept alleged IS militant and her children New Zealand to accept alleged IS militant and her children
bartonplace: ukplace: londonplace: north westplace: south west
Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault

Tunisian president sacks prime minister following protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 12
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 44
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices