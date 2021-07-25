Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage on Sardinia

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage on Sardinia
Cars are parked by the road as fires have been raging through the countryside in Cuglieri (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP)
Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 15:48
Associated Press Reporter

Nearly 400 people have been evacuated after wildfires raged Sunday on the island of Sardinia.

Firefighters said several homes were damaged in the Mediterranean island’s western interior region.

Civil protection authorities said a preliminary survey indicates 10,000 acres have been consumed by flames around Montiferru, near the centre of Italy’s second-largest island.

Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglier (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP)

Authorities evacuated 200 people from the town of Cuglieri overnight and another 155 from Sennariolo.

More than half of those evacuated in Cuglieri were allowed to return home on Sunday, the news agency ANSA reported.

Eleven aircraft were working to put out the flames, the head of the island’s civil protection agency, Antonio Belloi, told ANSA.

Efforts were being hampered by hot south-westerly winds, putting the fire danger level at “extreme”.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 5, 2021 Sajid Javid apologises for suggesting people should not ‘cower’ from Covid
Coronavirus - Sun Jul 25, 2021 Thousands run through London in first mass 10k since lockdown was lifted
Tokyo Olympics 3x3 Basketball Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight
firesplace: international
Virus Outbreak Congress

US faces ‘unnecessary predicament’ due to unvaccinated Americans, expert says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 12
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 44
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices