Man rescued after being trapped in flooded underground garage for three days

A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, according to news reports.

The death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported, citing Li Changxun, deputy director of Henan Provincial Emergency Management Department.

Meanwhile, rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were under water, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

The rains flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings, and left streets filled with mud. Dozens of trains in the region were delayed for up to 40 hours.

Li Yongsheng was found on Friday afternoon in a garage under the Jincheng International Plaza in Zhengzhou’s Jinshui District, according to The Paper. It said he was trapped when the garage flooded on Tuesday and lay on a ventilation duct surrounded by floating cars.

Rescuers watch as water is pumped from a road tunnel feared to be filled with vehicles caught in floodwaters in Zhengzhou (Chinatopix via AP)

A photo on The Paper’s website showed Li being guided by rescue workers through chest-deep water. It said he was taken to hospital with a crush injury.

On Saturday, skies were mostly clear but parts of Zhengzhou and other cities including Hebi, Xinxiang and Anyang still were under water.

In Hebi, rescuers were moving people out of areas where water was up to six feet deep, The Paper said. It said authorities intentionally flooded parts of Hebi on Saturday afternoon to lower water levels elsewhere.

A video on The Paper’s website showed rescuers in boats making their way down streets through waist-deep water.

In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, bodies and more than 200 wrecked cars were found in the Jingguang North Road Tunnel, where water up to 43ft deep was pumped out, The Paper reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent flood drainage teams with 300 people and equipment from neighbouring provinces, the official Xinhua News Agency said.