Love Island receives complaints after contestant’s racial slur online

Love Island has received more than 1,500 complaints following the inclusion of Danny Bibby as a contestant, after he used a racial slur on social media.

The 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner, from Wigan, reportedly used the n-word in a post on Instagram in 2019 that has since been deleted.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had received a total of 1,507 complaints relating to the casting of a contestant in the ITV2 show.

It received 1,081 about the episode on July 15 during which Danny was announced as entering the villa and took Kaz Kamwi on a date.

An episode of Love Island on July 18 prompted 426 complaints to Ofcom.

Danny apologised last week in a statement issued via ITV.

It said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark.

“I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.

“I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.

“I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

His statement came after his father Richard defended him, saying there were “no racist intentions to this post” and that it had been a “mistake” on his son’s part.

Ahead of the return of the series, ITV published duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home and will receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations on the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, ITV said.