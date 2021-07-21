France requires Covid pass for Eiffel Tower and tourist venues

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 10:31
Associated Press Reporter

Visitors need a special Covid pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theatres from Wednesday, the first step in a new campaign against what the government has called a “stratospheric” rise in Delta variant infections.

To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection.

The requirement went into effect on Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites, following a government decree.

Visitors enjoy the view from the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

President Emmanuel Macron wants to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life, as well as requiring that all health workers get a jab.

The lower house of parliament starts a debate on the bill on Wednesday.

It has prompted resistance in some quarters, and anti-vaccination protesters are planning a demonstration on Wednesday.

France’s daily infections dropped sharply in the spring but have shot up again over the past two weeks, and some regions are re-imposing virus restrictions.

The government is worried that pressure will grow on hospitals again in the coming weeks.

More in this section

WHO Virus Origins WHO leader says risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics
Western Wildfires Massive wildfires in US west brings haze to east coast
Migration Lithuania Belarus Belarus opposition leader seeks new US sanctions on Lukashenko government
tourismplace: international
Germany Europe Weather

German Cabinet approves 400 million euro flood aid package

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 17, 2021

  • 12
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 34
  • 45
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices