Chinese military blasts dam to divert deadly floodwaters

Chinese military blasts dam to divert deadly floodwaters
Heavy downpour in Zhengzhou city (Chinatopix/AP)
Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 07:30
AP Reporters

China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces.

The operation in the city of Luoyang came after at least 12 people died in severe flooding in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, where residents were trapped in the subway system and left stranded at schools, apartments and offices.

Transport and working life have been disrupted throughout the province, with torrents of rain turning streets into rapidly flowing rivers, washing away cars and rising into people’s homes.

People move through flood water after a heavy downpour in Zhengzhou city (Chinatopix Via AP)

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safety. Henan province is home to many cultural sites and a major base for industry and agriculture.

On Wednesday, state media showed waters at waist height, with rain still coming down.

To the north of Zhengzhou, the famed Shaolin Temple, known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts, was also badly hit.

China experiences regular flooding during the summer, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has raised the impact of such events.

More in this section

'Direct link' between cancer and obesity Eating red and processed meat ‘increases risk of heart disease’
Hong Kong Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor
Ben & Jerry's Palestinian Territories Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s
floodingplace: international
Migration Lithuania Belarus

Belarus opposition leader seeks new US sanctions on Lukashenko government

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 17, 2021

  • 12
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 34
  • 45
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices