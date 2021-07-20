Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election

Pedro Castillo defeats Keiko Fujimori in Peru presidential election
Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years (Martin Mejia/AP)
Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 03:11
Franklin Briceno and Regina Garcia Cano, Associated Press

Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo became the winner of Peru’s presidential election after the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years.

He defeated right-wing politiician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes.

Electoral authorities on Monday released the final official results more than a month after the run-off election took place in the South American nation.

Pedro Castillo celebrated after winning Peru’s longest electoral count in 40 years (Guadalupe Prado/AP)

Mr Castillo’s supporters included Peru’s poor and rural citizens, with the new leader known for popularising the phrase ‘No more poor in a rich country’.

Peru is the world’s second-largest copper producer but its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The poverty level has increased to almost one-third of the population, eliminating the gains of a decade.

More in this section

Boris Johnson visits manufacturing facilities in the North East Boris Johnson 'no longer bought this NHS overwhelmed stuff', leaked messages suggest
Iraq Bombing Roadside bomb kills 25 in Baghdad market
Strong El Nino turned section of Amazon into major carbon polluter, new research says Strong El Nino turned section of Amazon into major carbon polluter, new research says
electionplace: international
Ben & Jerry's Palestinian Territories

Ben & Jerry’s to stop ice cream sales in West Bank and east Jerusalem

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 17, 2021

  • 12
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 34
  • 45
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices