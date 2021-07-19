Most of South Korean warship’s crew have coronavirus

Most of South Korean warship’s crew have coronavirus
A Covid-19 test in Seoul, South Korea (AP)
Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 09:08
The number of infected sailors on a South Korean destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off the coast of East Africa has soared to 247 – the largest cluster for the country’s military during the coronavirus pandemic.

The defence ministry said two military aircraft have been sent to bring back all 301 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great.

Authorities suspect the outbreak may have started when the destroyer docked in the region to load goods in late June.

None of the crew has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Health officials have said the crew are all in relatively good condition.

On Monday, South Korea reported 1,252 new coronavirus cases. It was the 13th straight day for South Korea to register more than 1,000 new cases.

