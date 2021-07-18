Death toll from European flooding passes 180 as rescuers search debris

A man helps with the clean-up after flooding along the Erft in Bad Münstereifel, Germany (Roberto Pfeil/dpa/AP)
Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 07:18
Associated Press

The death toll from flooding in Germany and Belgium climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters.

Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise.

In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters.

Houses and cars in the Ahr valley in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (Thomas Frey/dpa/AP)

Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to visit Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler that was devastated by the flooding, on Sunday.

Her visit comes after Germany’s president visited on Saturday and made it clear the area will need long-term support.

Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany (Kilian Pfeiffer/dpa/AP)

There was also flooding on Saturday in the German-Czech border area, across the country from where last week’s floods hit, and in Germany’s south-eastern corner and over the border in Austria.

Some 65 people were evacuated from their homes in Germany’s Berchtesgaden area after the Ache River swelled. At least one person was killed.

A flash flood swept through the nearby Austrian town of Hallein late Saturday, but there were no reports of casualties.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter that heavy rain and storms were causing serious damage in several parts of Austria.

