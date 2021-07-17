Death toll from European flooding tops 150 as water recedes

Death toll from European flooding tops 150 as water recedes
Damaged cars are piled up on a residential street after flooding in Chenee, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 07:10
Associated Press reporters

The death toll from flooding in western Europe has risen above 150 as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.

Police said more than 90 people are known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, and more casualties are feared.

On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for the whole of Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, and 20 others were killed across the border in Belgium.

By Saturday, waters were receding across many of the affected regions, but officials fear more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to travel to Erftstadt, south west of Cologne, where a harrowing rescue effort unfolded on Friday as people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

More in this section

Sarah Everard death Sarah Everard murderer Pc Wayne Couzens sacked by UK Metropolitan Police
Haiti President Killed Hundreds greet Aristide on returns to troubled Haiti
South Africa Zuma Riots South African president vows to restore order after scores killed in violence
floodsplace: international
Coronavirus - Fri Aug 14, 2020

Double-jabbed UK holidaymakers returning from France must still quarantine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices