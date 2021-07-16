Death toll in European floods passes 100 as scramble to find survivors continues

The death toll in floods in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has increased to 43, officials said, pushing the total number of fatalities in Germany and Belgium above 100.

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors and rescue people trapped in houses at risk of collapse.

Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

The community of Schuld in Germany (Thomas Frey/dpa/AP)

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll has risen to 12, with five people still missing, local authorities and media reported early on Friday.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse across the region.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden expressed their sorrow over the loss of life during a news conference at the White House late on Thursday.

The German leader, who was on a farewell trip to Washington, said she feared that “the full extent of this tragedy will only be seen in the coming days”.

Rescuers are rushing to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, south west of Cologne, where several houses were at risk of collapse after floodwaters laid bare the foundations.

The hydroelectric power station below the Ruhr dam near Heimbach (Lino Mirgeler/dpa/AP)

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, has called an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday.

Malu Dreyer, the governor of neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the disaster showed the need to speed up efforts to curb global warming.

“We’ve experienced droughts, heavy rain and flooding events several years in a row, including in our state,” she told the Funke media group.

“Climate change isn’t abstract anymore. We are experiencing it up close and painfully.”

The German army has deployed 900 soldiers to help with the rescue and clear-up efforts.