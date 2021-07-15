Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting on July 6

One of the Netherlands’ best-known crime reporters who was shot earlier this month in an attack in Amsterdam has died, according to Dutch media reports.
Peter R de Vries, who was widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot on July 6 after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show.
RTL, the Dutch network Mr de Vries regularly worked for, cited a family statement as saying: “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle.”
The statement said he died surrounded by loved ones.
“Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free’,” the statement said.
“We are unbelievably proud of him and at the same time inconsolable.”
Two suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting.