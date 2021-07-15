South Africa deploying 25,000 troops to restore order

South Africa deploying 25,000 troops to restore order
Traffic chaos south of Durban in South Africa as unrest continued in KwaZulu Natal province (AP)
Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 13:15
Associated Press Reporter

South Africa’s army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling the week-long riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

In the largest deployment of soldiers since the end of white minority rule in 1994, the South African National Defence Force has also called up all of its reserve force of 12,000 troops.

Trucks, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters are being used to transport soldiers to trouble spots in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces that have seen a week of violence in mainly poor areas.

Volunteers help clean up at Soweto’s Diepkloof mall outside Johannesburg after days of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces (Jerome Delay/AP)

The violence erupted last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

The protests in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu-Natal escalated into a spree of theft in township areas, although it has not spread to South Africa’s seven other provinces, where police are on alert.

The armed patrols appear to have succeeded in bringing stability to Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province which includes Johannesburg, the country’s largest city. Army troops stood guard at the large Maponya mall in Soweto, which was closed.

Volunteer groups cleaned up shattered glass and debris from shops that had been stormed and looted in Johannesburg’s Soweto and Alexandra townships.

But the unrest continued in KwaZulu-Natal province where several factories and warehouses were smouldering on Thursday after being targeted in arson attacks. There were renewed attacks on Thursday on shopping centres in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province.

More in this section

China US Xinjiang China accuses US of ‘seriously undermining’ global trade with Xinjiang measures
Euro 2020 Four people arrested after online abuse of England players
China Tunnel Flood Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China
zumaplace: international
Netherlands Journalist Shot

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting on July 6

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices