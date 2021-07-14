Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old in London

Four other suspects – one aged 14, two aged 15 and one aged 17 – have already been charged with murder and attempted murder
Tamim Ian Habimana, 15, was stabbed to death in Woolwich, south-east London on July 5 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 10:16
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of the attempted murder of a second 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A police cordon at the scene in Woolwich New Road, south-east London (Danielle Desouza/PA)

Four other suspects – one aged 14, two aged 15 and one aged 17 – have already been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The three younger boys are also accused of possession of an offensive weapon.

Tamim died from a single stab wound near Woolwich Arsenal station shortly before 5.30pm on Monday July 5.

Police officers and ambulance staff tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6.10pm.

The second 15-year-old took himself to hospital a short time later. His stab wound was not life-threatening.

woolwich
