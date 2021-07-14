France cautiously celebrates Bastille Day clouded by Covid-19

France has celebrated its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, warplanes roaring overhead and traditional parties around the country, after last year’s events were scaled back because of virus fears.

This year those fears are still lurking, but the government decided to go ahead with the parade on the Champs-Elysees as part of a broader effort to return to pre-pandemic activity.

The number of onlookers was limited, and they were restricted to a small section of the parade.

Troops walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade (Michel Euler/AP)

In addition, each person attending had to show a special pass proving they have been fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus or a had negative virus test.

Similar restrictions will be in place for those gathering to watch an elaborate fireworks show at the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday evening.

Spectators converged on Paris from around France, glad to be able to see the show in person even if frustrated with the restrictions and long lines for virus security checks.

Jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue (Michel Euler/APl)

“I came especially for my son who is marching today,” said Gaelle Henry from the northern city of Lille.

“It’s nice to be able to get out a little bit and finally get some fresh air and think that all the people are here, and that we are getting back to normal a little bit.”

Masks were ubiquitous among the crowds and de rigueur for the dignitaries watching the show under a red-white-and-blue awning emulating the French flag.

The marching soldiers were unmasked — the French military said they have all been fully vaccinated or freshly tested for the virus.

French president Emmanuel Macron, left in car, and French chief of staff General Francois Lecointre stand in the command car review the troops during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees (Michel Euler/AP)

Some cheers rose up as President Emmanuel Macron rode atop a military reconnaissance vehicle along the cobblestoned Champs-Elysees, past restaurants, luxury boutiques and movie theaters that were shuttered for much of the pandemic. The clatter of hundreds of horseshoes accompanied military music as uniformed guards on horseback escorted the president.

Organisers of this year’s event dubbed it an “optimistic Bastille Day” aimed at “winning the future” and “celebrating a France standing together behind the tricolor (flag) to emerge from the pandemic.”

While that optimism was widely felt in France a few weeks ago, clouds have returned to the national mood as the Delta variant fuels new infections and prompted Mr Macron to announce new vaccine rules this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and his wife Brigitte Macron applaud as they watch military planes fly overhead (Lewis Joly/AP)

Last year’s parade was cancelled and replaced by a static ceremony honoring health care workers who died fighting COVID-19.

France has lost more than 111,000 lives to the pandemic, and the government is pushing hard to get more people vaccinated to fight resurgent infections.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in eastern Paris on July 14, 1789, commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution.