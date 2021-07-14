Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after undergoing surgery

Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after undergoing surgery
Pope Francis blesses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome (Holy See Press Office/AP)
Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 10:03
AP Reporters

Pope Francis has been seen leaving hospital, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis, 84, was seen leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital on Wednesday morning.

Pope Francis walks in the pediatric oncological ward of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Tuesday (Holy See Press Office/AP)

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

