Fresh appeal to find body of British backpacker murdered in Australian outback

Police are urging anyone with any information that may assist Peter’s family in gaining some sort closure, to come forward 
Fresh appeal to find body of British backpacker murdered in Australian outback

Police have appealed for information to locate the body of a British backpacker murdered in Australia on the 20th anniversary of his disappearance 

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 03:28
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Police have appealed for information to locate the body of a British backpacker murdered in Australia on the 20th anniversary of his disappearance.

Bradley Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of murdering Peter Falconio, 28, and assaulting his girlfriend Joanne Lees at gunpoint on a remote stretch of highway near Barrow Creek, about 200 miles north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, on July 14 2001.

Murdoch is believed to have hidden Mr Falconio’s body, which has never been found despite extensive searches.

Northern Territory Police said in a statement that the missing person’s case remains open.

Detective senior sergeant Karl Day said: “Police are urging anyone out there, with any information that may assist Peter’s family in gaining some sort closure, to come forward and contact police.

“We are thinking of Peter’s family and friends on this anniversary and remain hopeful that such a milestone may jolt some information and progress the investigation.”

Ms Lees returned to the Outback for the first time in 15 years in February 2017 in the hope of finding the body.

The then 43-year-old, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said she wanted to “bring him home” as she returned to the scene of the shooting for an Australian television show special.

She fought back tears as she added: “It’s because I love Pete so much and I want to bring him home and I need to bring him home.”

Read More

Trump’s finance chief stripped of roles after indictment

More in this section

Birmingham pub bombings inquest Birmingham bombing victims’ families call planned Troubles amnesty ‘obscene’
Trump Legal Troubles Trump’s finance chief stripped of roles after indictment
Euro 2020 Courts should have power to ban racists from football matches, UK Labour says
falconioplace: uk
Virus Outbreak US

US Covid-19 cases on the rise again

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices