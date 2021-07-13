Giant goldfish turn up in US state’s ponds and lakes

A large goldfish found in Keller Lake in Burnsville, Minnesota. Picture: City of Burnsville/ Twitter

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 14:05
Associated Press Reporter

Officials in a US state have said they are finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes.

The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes.

Officials in the Twin Cities suburb of Burnsville, Minnesota, found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey.

On Monday, 18 more fish were found. Some were 46cm long and weighed about 4lb.

“Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” the city said in a tweet.

“They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

Burnsville officials have worked with Carp Solutions, a start-up company that develops new technologies for controlling carp, a larger cousin of goldfish.

The company uses boat electrofishing to capture the fish, said founder Przemek Bajer.

Wires electrify the water and the stunned fish float to the surface to be netted and measured.

In Burnsville, the fish were ultimately killed.

Goldfish and carp can survive in frozen lakes and those with very poor water quality because they can live without oxygen for long periods, the Star Tribune reported.

They also show up in healthier lakes.

“I think that they are getting more and more common,” Mr Bajer said.

