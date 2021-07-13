Johnson to urge social media firms to take tougher action over online racism

Johnson to urge social media firms to take tougher action over online racism
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 13:15
Sam Blewett and David Hughes, PA Political Staff

Boris Johnson will urge social media firms to take tougher action over racism after the abuse of England football players, which he described as being “from the dark spaces of the internet”.

The British prime minister was preparing to hold talks about online abuse with the companies in No 10 on Tuesday in the wake of the attacks after the team’s loss in the Euro 2020 final.

Downing Street said he will “reiterate the urgent need for action” in the meeting but also had to issue a defence of Mr Johnson and Priti Patel over their earlier responses.

England footballer Tyrone Mings accused the UK home secretary of having managed to “stoke the fire” in the tournament by criticising the team for taking the knee against racism as “gesture politics”.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson opened a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday by condemning the racist attacks players were targeted with after Sunday’s match.

“He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet,” Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said.

“He said he would use today’s meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the Online Harms Bill.”

