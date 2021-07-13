Pope expected to return from hospital to the Vatican soon

Pope expected to return from hospital to the Vatican soon
Pope Francis is greeted by hospital staff as he sits in a wheelchair inside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclini (Vatican Media via AP)
Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 12:21
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis is expected to return to the Vatican “as soon as possible” following his stay in hospital for rehabilitation from intestinal surgery that he underwent earlier this month, the Vatican has said.

The Vatican did not provide a target date in its daily medical update, repeating that the 84-year-old pope was continuing his planned course of treatment and rehabilitation.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the weekend, but said he would extend his stay to continue his planned treatment.

Pope Francis appears at a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome (Vatican Media via AP)

The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th-floor hospital balcony. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

Francis was later seen greeting patients in the hospital corridor, using a wheelchair.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Vatican said Francis was praying especially for people who are bedridden and cannot return home.

“May they live this time as an opportunity, even if experienced in pain, to open themselves with tenderness to their sick brother or sister in the next bed, with whom they share the same human frailty,” the statement said.

The Argentinian had part of one lung removed when he was a young man.

More in this section

Iraq Hospital Fire 64 dead after fire in coronavirus ward at Iraq hospital
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 12, 2021 Covid anxiety ‘will take time to subside’ – expert
Sri Lanka Online Studies Photo Gallery Children in Sri Lanka climb trees to access online school
popeplace: international
South Africa Zuma Riots

Death toll rises to 32 in south Africa as rioting and looting continues

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices