58 dead after fire in coronavirus ward at Iraq hospital

58 dead after fire in coronavirus ward at Iraq hospital
People gather outside the hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq (Str/AP)
Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 08:42
Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Associated Press

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze at a hospital in southern Iraq has risen to 58, medical officials said.

Two health officials said more than 100 other people were injured in the fire, which swept through the coronavirus ward of the Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday.

Earlier, officials had said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, but have not provided more details.

Another official said the blaze erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded.

People gather outside the hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq (AP)

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired an emergency meeting in the wake of the fire and ordered the suspension and arrest of the health director in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, as well as the director of the hospital and the city’s director of civil defence.

A government investigation was also launched.

It is the second time a large fire has killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year.

At least 82 people died at the Ibn al-Khateeb Hospital in Baghdad in April, when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze.

More in this section

France notches up daily vaccine sign-up record France notches up daily vaccine sign-up record
Hong Kong Hong Kong district councillors must take oath despite exodus
Euro 2020 Marcus Rashford mural vandals ‘should be educated not punished’
fireplace: international
58 dead after fire in coronavirus ward at Iraq hospital

Australia pledges financial aid as Sydney lockdown continues

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices