President Macron orders all French health workers to get vaccinated
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)
Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 19:27
Angela Charlton, Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered all health care workers to have a coronavirus vaccine by September 15 and urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In a televised address, he also mandated special Covid-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping centre or several other public places.

The delta variant is driving France’s infections back up again, just as the country kicked off the summer holiday season after a long-awaited reopening process.

Some 40% of France’s population is fully vaccinated.

