Chaotic scenes as some fans try to force way into Wembley ahead of Euros final

England fans outside Wembley Stadium for England’s match against Italy (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 19:29
PA Reporters

There have been chaotic scenes in central London with some fans even trying to force their way into Wembley Stadium as excitement for England’s historic Euro 2020 final reached fever pitch.

Officials confirmed there had been “an incident” at the outer security perimeter area, after footage showed a crowd of supporters making a mad dash to get inside.

But a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said there had been no security breaches of people getting in without tickets.

They said: “We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.

“Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

The Metropolitan Police said they supported the security teams at Wembley Stadium.

A worker clears rubbish left by fans at Leicester Square (PA)

Fans in Leicester Square were seen throwing bottles and cones  and the area was left littered with rubbish.

Fans have been urged to stay safe and look after each other.

Police said there had been people “jumping off street lamps or hoardings” and warned “this could easily end in injury”.

Huge crowds of people have been in party mode outside the stadium and across London throughout the day, proudly sporting the team colours and draped in England flags.

But some boisterous supporters even climbed on top of a bus outside Wembley, while others outside King’s Cross station in the capital let off red and white smoke during the build-up.

British Transport Police said there had been “multiple cases of flares being set off within the vicinity of railway stations” in the capital and warned that “these incidents are offences and will be investigated”.

england
