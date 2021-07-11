Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for more than €730,000

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987
Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for more than €730,000

The Legend of Zelda (Heritage Auctions via AP)

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 08:47
Associated Press Reporter

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000 (€732,508).

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold on Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987.

The Legend of Zelda (Heritage Auctions via AP)

The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated… it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000 (€555,696).

Read More

Work begins to remove Confederate statue in Charlottesville

More in this section

Bangladesh Factory Fire Eight arrested on murder charges over Bangladesh factory fire
Confederate Monument Protest Work begins to remove Confederate statue in Charlottesville
Somalia Attack Suicide bombing in Somalian capital kills at least nine
zeldaplace: international
Virus Outbreak

South Africa ramps up vaccine drive as continent marks ‘most dire pandemic week’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices