Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)
Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 18:14
Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Joe Biden has told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in Russia, the White House said.

The US president also told his Russian counterpart that the US reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure.”

The conversation came less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, where Mr Biden warned against continuing cyberattacks on US businesses and infrastructure emanating from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A new ransomware attack linked to the REvil hacking group based in Russia caused widespread disruption last weekend.

The White House said: “President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasised that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.”

“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House added.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Apr 7, 2021 ‘Phenomenal achievement’: 80 million vaccines administered in UK
Building Collapse Miami Death toll continues to rise in Miami building collapse
Russia Afghanistan Taliban Taliban claims it controls 85% of Afghanistan’s territory
russiahackingplace: international
Confederate Monument Protest

Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

  • 4
  • 18
  • 26
  • 30
  • 31
  • 37
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices