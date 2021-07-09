Timeline: How events in the Sarah Everard case unfolded

On Friday, a Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard in a case that has caused widespread shock and outrage.

Wayne Couzens, 48, kidnapped Ms Everard in a hire car as she walked home alone from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

Here is how events in the Sarah Everard case unfolded and led police to the door of one of their own.

2019: Wayne Couzens and his wife buy a small area of woodland off Fridd Lane in Ashford, Kent.

February 28 2021: Couzens books a white Vauxhall Astra from a car hire firm in Dover, Kent, using his personal details and bank card.

He also purchases a roll of self-adhesive film advertised as a carpet protector on Amazon.

March 2: 7pm – Couzens, who is employed in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Group, starts a 12-hour shift at his base in West Brompton, west London.

March 3: On the day of her disappearance, Sarah Everard visits a friend in the Clapham Junction area and uses her bank card to buy a bottle of wine in Sainsbury’s in Brixton Hill, south London, on her way.

4.45pm – Couzens collects the hire car.

9pm – Ms Everard leaves to walk home, some 2.5 miles away.

9.13pm – She calls her boyfriend for a little over 14 minutes.

9.15pm – Ms Everard is captured alone on CCTV at the junction of Bowood Road and the South Circular.

9.28pm – The next sighting is on Cavendish Road and she is still alone.

9.32pm – Ms Everard is caught on the camera on a marked police car.

9.35pm – A bus camera captures two figures on Poynders Road standing beside a white Vauxhall Astra parked on the pavement with hazard lights flashing.

9.38pm – Another bus camera captures the same vehicle with the two front car doors open.

March 4: 1am – Having travelled out of London, the car is in the Tilmanstone area of Kent.

8.30am – Couzens returns the hire car used in the abduction.

8.10pm – Ms Everard is reported missing by her boyfriend, Josh Lowth.

March 5: The case is escalated and the Specialist Crime Unit becomes involved.

Couzens, who is due to be off until March 8, reports to work that he was suffering with stress.

2pm – He buys two green rubble bags for £9.94 at B&Q in Dover.

March 6: Couzens emails his supervisor that he no longer wanted to carry a firearm.

He orders a tarpaulin and a bungee cargo net on Amazon which are shipped to him the next day.

March 8: The officer reports in sick on the day he is due to return to work.

March 9: 7.11pm – Couzens’ phone is wiped of all data.

7.50pm – Couzens is arrested at his home address in Deal, Kent.

– In a brief interview, he tells a story about being threatened by an Eastern European gang.

March 10: At around 4.45pm, a body is discovered in a wooded area in Ashford, Kent, and later formally identified by dental records. It is around 100 metres from land owned by Couzens.

March 11: Couzens answers “no comment” in formal interviews.

March 12: 8.45pm: Couzens is charged.

July 9: Couzens pleads guilty to murder when he appears at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh high security jail.